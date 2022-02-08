Both the University of the Virgin Islands and the University of Puerto Rico have been awarded a five-year grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through the 2021 University Center Economic Development Program Competition.
EDA is providing a total of $2.5 million in grants to 25 colleges and universities in 17 states, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories to administer programs to leverage their assets, promote innovation and strengthen regional economies.
The funding will allow UVI to launch the UVI EDA University Center, one of many EDA national programs aimed at building strong regional economies and supporting community-led economic development. The University Center will select 30 small businesses as the first cohort to provide technical support through educational training, mentoring opportunities and networking through its collaboration with the SCORE Association-Broward. The SCORE Association was founded in 1964, with a network of 10,000 volunteer men and women business executives ready to support small business owners. SCORE Broward Chapter is a nonprofit with more than 70 volunteer mentors, workshop presenters and business support personnel. The Broward chapter will offer a diverse program of business support services throughout the year provided at a no cost to start-ups, existing businesses or those who are thinking of starting a business.
“We are elated to receive this grant, as it will allow UVI to leverage resources that can bolster small business growth and economic development throughout the territory,” said Oluwafemi Banjoko, senior contract/grants specialist and director for the UVI EDA University Center. “This is a tremendous opportunity for both UVI and the territory, as this is the first and only University Center located on a Historically Black College and University campus.”
For more information about the UVI EDA University Center, contact Oluwafemi Banjoko at 340-725-9183.