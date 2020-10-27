Using the pen name I. Carole Husbands, Imani Marley-Husbands shares the tales of life lessons learned or passed down through the eyes of a child living in the Caribbean in her new series of three books entitled “Folk Tales of the Caribbean.”
The first in the series, “Granny Says,” takes place in Barbados, where a child spends the summer learning from her grandmother’s wisdom. “How the Red Ants Got Their Color” chronicles the adventures of a girl and her father as they take a ride from the north side of St. Thomas to see the sights of downtown Charlotte Amalie. The latest installment, “The Rooster and his Crown” takes readers to St. John to meet Mervin Greene and his award-winning roosters, who overcome adversity after a storm to regain first prize champion status.
“Everyone enjoys a good story, but it is so much sweeter when you can relate to the characters and surroundings, because they are in your home town,” said Marley-Husbands.
The author, who graduated from UVI in 1996 and also spent three years as the assistant to the director at Reichhold Center for the Arts, created her stories when her children David and Chantal were in grade school. They would often read storybooks, but complained to her that none of the characters looked or lived like them. She first began to read her stories to calm school children in St. Thomas and St. John after experiencing Hurricane Marilyn. Upon her graduation, she relocated to Atlanta, where she continued to write. Marley-Husbands continues to participate in and contribute to several Caribbean initiatives and volunteers civilly and with her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.
The “Folk Tales of the Caribbean” series is available on Amazon in paperback or Kindle versions.