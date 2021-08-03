A communication degree minor is one of two students selected from the University of the Virgin Islands and among 20 finalists to participate in an innovative 2021 summer internship sponsored by INROADS, Inc.
Nadege Barber, 19, a sophomore, and will join students from other Historically Black Colleges and Universities such as Howard, Spellman, Morehouse and North Carolina A&T who beat out hundreds of applicants, in the prestigious program.
Matika John Pierre, a UVI accounting major, was also selected to join the project and engage with her fellow peers.
INROADS CEO/President Forest T. Harper said he endorses the 2021 summer program and stands by his commitment to “be on the frontlines in helping students who are underserved yet super-talented.” Harper’s description combined with her impressive GPA, work ethic and minor career choice made Nadege an ideal candidate for the internship at INROADS,Inc., the world’s largest nonprofit organization committed to developing the leadership of talented and underrepresented youth.
The cohort of students were vetted and carefully selected to help launch PROPEL, a virtual/physical campus that will serve as a global digital hub for leadership and career development for more than 100 HBCUs. They will work closely with personnel to help ensure the successful debut of PROPEL this fall 2021.