Six students were recently named the top winners of the University of the Virgin Islands’ 20th annual Fall Research Symposium. The winners, as well as 20 other participants, were awarded thousands of dollars in travel grants to present at a national research conference.
Students at the symposium presented the results of their research projects in a two-hour scientific poster session. This year’s symposium had 50 participants. Kervin Mathurin, J’Nique Ronan, Kiwanee Smith, Gerlinder Difo-Cheri, Makeda Mills, and Orian Stapleton were named the winners of the event.
