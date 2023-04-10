Three University of the Virgin Islands students won awards at the 41st International Sea Turtle Symposium held in Cartagena, Colombia, last month.
Makayla Kelso and Katie Ayres, recent graduates of the university’s Master of Science in Marine and Environmental Science program, and Taylor Brunson, who expects to graduate in May, were recognized for their presentations on sea turtle conservation and biology.
Approximately 600 people participated in the conference, which had 80 student presentations. UVI’s students won three of the eight awards. Kelso won the Best Student Oral Presentation in Sea Turtle Conservation for her presentation on the increase in hawksbill nesting trends at Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge on St. Croix; Ayres won the first runner-up prize for Best Student Poster Presentation in Sea Turtle Conservation, depicting her research on the critical male-producing habitat of hawksbills in St. Thomas beaches; and Brunson was first runner-up for Best Student Poster Presentation in Sea Turtle Biology for her poster on identifying the space use and foraging patterns of juvenile green sea turtles in a Halophila stipulacea-dominated bay.
The students received grants during their studies from the Lana Vento Charitable Trust and the National Science Foundation’s Virgin Islands Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (VI-EPSCoR) and scholarships in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), which provided resources the students needed to undertake their research and present their findings at the conference.
“The sea turtle projects with which our students are involved are complex and require a great deal of commitment and support. Winning awards at an international symposium speaks volumes about the students’ commitment and dedication to their research and study, and we could not be prouder of them for this significant achievement,” said Director of the Center of Marine and Environmental Studies at UVI Dr. Paul Jobsis.
Organized by the International Sea Turtle Society, the symposium brought together a community of sea turtle biologists, environmental practitioners, conservationists, Indigenous groups, researchers, academics and advocates from up to 60 countries to share knowledge, build capacity, network and collaborate and ultimately, to promote the protection and conservation of sea turtles.