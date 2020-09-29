The University of the Virgin Islands’ Department of Communications students are hosting a Jerusalema Dance Challenge at 1:45 p.m. today on Zoom. As the first HBCU to host this South African Jerusalema Dance Challenge, UVI welcomes dancers, both professional and amateur, to take five minutes out of their day and join the movement.
The upbeat gospel-influenced house song “Jerusalema,” by South African DJ Master KG and vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, was originally released in October 2019, but went viral in June after the remix with Nigerian singer Burna Boy. Zulu language lyrics helped remind listeners to remember that we’re all in this fight together. The remix audio video boasts more than 8 million views over the last three months on YouTube.
UVI dance instructor Djassi Dacosta Johnson said she wasn’t fazed by how the phenomenon has taken the world by storm and is enthusiastic about leading the challenge.
“The magic of dance is learning a dance in different places at different times has proven to have an energetic connection,” she said.