Native Virgin Islander Melissa Fredericks has published her debut novel, “Mer: A Caribbean Underwater Adventure,” and is hosting “Get Your Dreams to Screen” workshops at local schools and the Caribbean Genealogy Library this week.
She will be talking to students about the process of writing books and turning them into movies.
The book takes place on an island off St. Thomas where a high school teacher Tarala McCleverty dreams of inspiring her students through literature. When Tarala is shocked to discover an underwater observatory in her ancestral home, she knows she has the key to unlocking her students’ interests. What she doesn’t know is she’s one contest, dream and field trip away from changing the world forever. “Mer” explores the bonds of blood, sand and sea through the lens of our birth and chosen families.
During the workshops, Fredericks will discuss topics such as how she began writing, the process of writing a book, including fundamentals such as setting, characters, rising action, central conflict, denouement and themes and will compare publishers versus self-publishing and transitioning books to movies.
The first workshop was held last week at the All Saints Cathedral School. Another will be held Wednesday at the V.I. Montessori School on St. Thomas at noon and at Antilles School on Friday at 9:15 a.m.
A third workshop at the Caribbean Genealogy Library will be held Friday at 5:15 p.m. in a hybrid format, focusing on writing a non-fiction book about family history.