Today, Bahá’ís in the Virgin Islands will observe the 100th anniversary of the death of Abdu’l-Bahá, a central figure of the Bahai faith and son of Baha’u’llah, the founder of the Bahá’í faith.
The observance, for members residing on St. Thomas or St. John, kicks off at 1 p.m. today at the Bahá’í National Center on St. Thomas. A similar observance was held Friday in the Rotary West building in Frederiksted, according to a news release. It noted that while Abdul-Baha is not well known in the Virgin Islands, his life and teachings have made a tremendous impact overall.
The former leader “promoted the elimination of prejudices of all kinds, the equality of women and men, the harmony of science and religion and the independent investigation of truth,” according to the statement.
In addition to the local observances, there will be others worldwide including at the Baha’i World Center on the slopes of Mt. Carmel in the Holy Land, where Abdul-Baha died. A representative from the Virgin Islands will represent the V.I. community at the anniversary events in Israel.
For more information about the Baha’i Faith and Abdul Bahá, call 340-998-6132 or see https://www.bahai.org/abdul-baha.