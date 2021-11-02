Virgin Islander Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD, MHS, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), one of 100 new NAM members who were selected for their important contributions to health, medicine and science.
Dr. Nunez-Smith is associate dean for health equity research, C.N.H. Long Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, and professor of internal medicine, public health and management at Yale University. Her research focuses on promoting health and health care equity for structurally marginalized populations, with a focus on centering community engagement, supporting health care workforce diversity and development, developing patient-reported measurements of health care quality and identifying regional strategies to reduce the global burden of non-communicable diseases.
The St. Thomas native, who advised the Biden-Harris campaign and subsequently was named co-chair of the COVID-19 Advisory Board during the transition, is one of the nation’s foremost experts on health and healthcare disparities. Since January, she has served as chair of the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team.
Nunez-Smith is founding director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center (ERIC), deputy director for health equity research and workforce development at the Yale Center for Clinical Investigation, director of the Pozen-Commonwealth Fund Fellowship in Health Equity Leadership and director of the Center for Community Engagement and Health Equity at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital.
Nunez-Smith was born on St. Thomas to parents Maxine Nunez and Moleto Smith, and graduated from All Saints Cathedral School in 1992.