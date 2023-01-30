V.I. doll clothing designer Carmen Nibbs-Ogarro’s Laylee M. Doll Clothes and Dolls was recently included in an exhibit at City Hall Kissimmee in Kissimmee, Fla.
The “Still I Rise” exhibit celebrates African, Caribbean, Hispanic and American culture and is open through March 13 to coincide with Black History Month.
Nibbs-Ogarro, who was born on St. Thomas and spent much of her childhood on Tortola, creates clothing for dolls featuring Virgin Islands and Caribbean themes.
The display of 11 black dolls by Laylee M. Doll Clothes and Dolls, created and styled by Nibbs-Ogarro, includes a pair of male and female mocko jumbies and two female madras dolls representing the Virgin Islands and Caribbean culture, while other dolls are dressed in colorful African fabric fashions.
“We proudly do our part to showcase our culture, history and fashions to the world via beautiful black dolls. We are also making history to have black dolls and fashions of this art form on display in public spaces,” said Nibbs-Ogarro.
Laylee M. Doll Clothes and Dolls have also been showcased at Hannibal Square Heritage African American Center and at the Orlando Museum of Arts.