The Office of the Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Department of Tourism are hosting a holiday lights competition open to all residents to spread holiday cheer across the territory.
The “2020 USVI is LIT! Holiday Lighting Contest” will award cash prizes on each island for the most creative and innovative holiday lights. Winners on each island will be selected in the following categories:
• Best USVI Cultural Holiday Display ($2,500)
• Best Overall Holiday Theme ($1,250)
• Facebook Lighting Contest ($750)
• Facebook Boat Lighting Contest ($750).
Each island will be judged separately. Participants may enter in multiple categories but can only win a prize in one category. The judging panels, which consist of three judges on each island, will tour each island and visually inspect the holiday lighting displays. Judging will take place on January 6, with winners announced the following day. Winners will be judged across a variety of factors, including lighting, tradition, USVI pride and overall holiday spirit.
There are two ways to enter the contest. Members of the public are invited to self-nominate their own holiday lighting display by sending their location and contact information to Desiree Wilkes at the Department of Tourism at dwilkes@usvitourism.vi, by January 4.
Individuals may also submit a single 10-second video clip of their holiday lighting display from now through December 30 to usvilit@usviupdate.com. Entries will be shared on the Department of Tourism’s Division of Festivals Facebook Page (@USVIFestivals) with the hashtags #USVILIT2020 and #USVILIT. Public online voting will take place from January 1 through 4. The winner will be chosen based on a combination of popularity, as well as evaluation by the judging panel.
Entries will be displayed across the Department of Festivals website and official Department of Tourism and Department of Festivals social media channels.
“With all that we have gone through this year, the lighting contest is our way to bring some cheer to the community and offer some extra cash for a few lucky and creative families,” said Governor Albert Bryan Jr.
“We hope that Virgin Islanders have fun participating in this contest, and that it will bring out the V.I. spirit, as we usher in a brighter 2021,” he added.
For more information, visit www.usviupdate.com/usvilit.