The USVI Hotel & Tourism Association and its members celebrated Thanksgiving with the Boys & Girls Club of St. Thomas during their annual holiday luncheon with a donation of 50 turkeys by Frenchman’s Reef.
“It’s been a challenging year for our young islanders and their families. Frenchman’s Reef and our ownership group, Fortress, wanted to make the Thanksgiving holiday especially joyous,” said Kurt Wiksten, general manager of the resort.
In addition to the turkey donation, other HTA members donated food and drinks for the luncheon held at the Oswald Harris Court Center. Approximately 80 children and their families enjoyed a meal thanks to Bolongo Bay Beach Resort (barbecue chicken), Emerald Beach Resort (macaroni and cheese), The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas (barbecue tofu), The Westin St. John (cookies), French Quarter Bistro (island stuffing), Bellows (three cases of water), Frenchman’s Reef (turkey) and HTA (ham).
In past years, the association and its members have served meals and enjoyed entertainment with the children at the Boys and Girls Club at the Oswald Harris Court Community Center, but due to COVID restrictions, meals were prepackaged for families this year.
“Despite the different conditions under which we’re now holding our annual holiday luncheon, we still believe its paramount to support our community and its families,” said HTA President Lisa Hamilton. “It’s such a pleasure to see the joy on the children’s faces during our annual luncheon, and we look forward to joining them again in the future for a true celebration.”
Thanks to an additional $5,000 donation from Frenchman’s Reef to purchase toys for the Boys and Girls Club of St. Thomas, the Hotel Association will hold their traditional Christmas toy drive for children on St. Thomas and St. John.