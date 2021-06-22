U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Nkosi Thomas, a native of St. Thomas, was awarded the Legion of Merit medal from the Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas last month. Secretary Mayorkas presented the award during a ceremony at DHS Headquarters in Washington, DC. With this award, Thomas was recognized for his outstanding meritorious service in the performance of his duties as the Military Assistant to the Secretary of Homeland Security, from May 2019 to June 2021.
Lieutenant Commander Thomas held a position with direct impact across all Department of Homeland Security equities. His communications, financial accounting and operational support of the Secretary ensured the seamless continuity of government while enabling the Secretary to lead the effective execution of the Department’s vital missions throughout the most dynamic period in its history.
During the most active hurricane season on record, an unprecedented global COVID 19 pandemic, numerous cyber-attacks and a surge in irregular migration along the southwest border, Lieutenant Commander Thomas skillfully coordinated the Secretary’s strategic engagements with the President and Vice President of the United States, the Cabinet, Congressional members, and foreign dignitaries. He orchestrated thousands of high-security movements in coordination with the United States Secret Service to plan and execute over 30 missions across multiple continents.
In July 2021, Thomas will become the Executive Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC-619) homeported in Port Canaveral, Florida. USCGC Confidence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter with a crew of 75 men and women, tasked with conducting Coast Guard missions at sea throughout the world.
He is married to Dr. Jennifer (nee Greaux) Thomas of St. Thomasand they are the parents of Enam, 3, and Nzuri, 1. Lieutenant Commander Thomas is the son of Randolph and Janelle Thomas. Jennifer is the daughter of Lawrence and Donna Greaux.