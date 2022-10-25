LaToya Williams, outreach manager for the Virgin Islands Lottery, announced an award of $10,000 to Sing St. John, a community singing organization that embraces inclusion, honors cultural traditions and provides joyful enrichment to children, adults and seniors.

Since 2018, Sing St. John has grown to include the St. John Recovery Choir, the All-Island Children’s Choir, Ocama (select children’s choir), the Senior Singalong, summer youth camps and other initiatives. It has continued to grow in spite of obstacles to rehearsing and performing in person brought on by the pandemic.