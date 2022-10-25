LaToya Williams, outreach manager for the Virgin Islands Lottery, announced an award of $10,000 to Sing St. John, a community singing organization that embraces inclusion, honors cultural traditions and provides joyful enrichment to children, adults and seniors.
Since 2018, Sing St. John has grown to include the St. John Recovery Choir, the All-Island Children’s Choir, Ocama (select children’s choir), the Senior Singalong, summer youth camps and other initiatives. It has continued to grow in spite of obstacles to rehearsing and performing in person brought on by the pandemic.
Directed by Kristen Carmichael-Bowers, the organization is now preparing to produce its first live holiday celebration in the park since 2019. The free Cruz Bay event will be held Dec. 23 and will include performances by musical organizations and church choirs from St. John and a carol sing-a-long.
“The V.I. Lottery supports Sing St. John and the extraordinary programs that they offer to our community,” Williams said. “Sing St. John provides a meaningful platform for Virgin Islanders to express themselves through their voice. Whether a person participates in the choir or attends a performance, they are uplifted by the experience.“
The grant comes as Sing St. John is closing in on the final weeks of its annual appeal, hoping to raise funds to fully match a $60,000 pledge from Martha and Dana Robes, which has a Nov. 30 deadline.