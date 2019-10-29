A delegation of mental health practitioners from St. Croix’s Island Therapy Solutions was hosted by Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village in Rwanda earlier this month to deliver mental health wellness workshops.
Located in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, the village is a unique, holistic residential community founded by Anne Heyman in response to Rwandan genocide. It is home to 500 Rwandan teenagers and young adults orphaned by violence and AIDS, and provides informal and formal education. Based on their gender, the youths live in the village with a family, comprised of a family mother, older sibling (alumni) and a cousin (fellow from a foreign nation who teaches them about their world).
