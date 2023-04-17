The American Red Cross is providing comfort and support to people across multiple states after deadly tornadoes and severe storms uprooted lives and devastated entire communities — and seven Virgin Islanders are there on the ground traveling to the highly impacted areas across Mississippi and Arkansas to deliver emergency relief.
The tornado devastation across the South and Midwest is serious. Red Cross volunteers have come from all points of the nation to provide help and hope to these communities. Virgin Islanders have been on the ground since late March, supporting mass care operations, sheltering, logistics, technology and casework.
Tina Beazer, executive director of the V.I. team, deployed to Arkansas to bring hope to those suffering loss of property and even loved ones.
“I want them to know they’re not alone,” she said.
Marjorie John of St. Croix deployed to Mississippi to help provide shelter. She was directly affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and appreciated the help received by Red Cross volunteers from around the nation when the island was in need.
Langley Shazor of St. Thomas deployed to Mississippi to help the ARC with logistics and warehousing.
“Experiences like this really put things in perspective and have me recalibrating — prioritizing what is really important. People, life, relationships, mental health and personal well-being must become the focus,” he said.
Both John and Shazor have extended their commitment beyond the two-week requirement to make a greater impact in the communities they are serving.
Several other Virgin Islanders have also deployed: Patricia Swan, disaster program manager on St. Thomas, and volunteers Angel Romero, Iva Brandy and Gwendolyn O’Garro. The opportunity to deploy allows volunteers to give back and to have first-hand experience when disaster strikes in the territory.
The Red Cross is celebrating Volunteer Appreciation Week from Monday to Friday this week and its aim is to recognize those who give to the needy. The Virgin Islands ARC chapter has more than 120 volunteers and is seeking more hands as they prepare for the 2023 hurricane season, which begins in June.