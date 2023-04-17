The American Red Cross is providing comfort and support to people across multiple states after deadly tornadoes and severe storms uprooted lives and devastated entire communities — and seven Virgin Islanders are there on the ground traveling to the highly impacted areas across Mississippi and Arkansas to deliver emergency relief.

The tornado devastation across the South and Midwest is serious. Red Cross volunteers have come from all points of the nation to provide help and hope to these communities. Virgin Islanders have been on the ground since late March, supporting mass care operations, sheltering, logistics, technology and casework.