King Mokojumbie Yisrael Productions will present the second annual Valentine’s Day car, bicycle, motorcycle, and set show Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Susannaberg drive-in movie theater. There will be long wheelies and a burnout competition as well as a bounce house and performances by moko jumbies and the Love City Pan Dragons. Admission is $10 for adults. Children get in free, and vehicles enter the show for free. A movie will be shown that evening from 6 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, contact 340-244-8407.