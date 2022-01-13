King Mokojumbie Yisrael Productions will present the second annual Valentine’s Day car, bicycle, motorcycle, and set show Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Susannaberg drive-in movie theater. There will be long wheelies and a burnout competition as well as a bounce house and performances by moko jumbies and the Love City Pan Dragons. Admission is $10 for adults. Children get in free, and vehicles enter the show for free. A movie will be shown that evening from 6 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, contact 340-244-8407.
Latest News
- 'Exhausted, hungry and thirsty,' four boaters rescued after three days adrift
- Senators hear update on pandemic funds
- ‘Here, St. John’ gives voice to heritage, culture, natural history of the island
- Caribbean to host U19 Cricket World Cup starting next week
- Waste Management implementing tipping fees
- St. John Trail Race set for Sunday
- Health: Individuals should quarantine for 10 days following positive COVID test
- St. John Brewers opening retail store in St. Thomas Historic District