Virgin Islander and Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Department Ph.D. candidate Jonisha Aubain — along with laboratory manager Dana Parsons — have received a grant from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s “Solutions Through Research, Education and Art in Massachusetts” program to support a project to design and construct a “Reference Tidal Turbine for Research and Outreach.”
The MIT STREAM program aims to cultivate partnerships and encourage innovative initiatives that help bridge art, education, engineering and science with one-year grants of up to $10,000.
Aubain (and Parsons) are affiliated with the Ocean Resources & Renewable Energy laboratory at UMass Amherst. Aubain and Parsons will work with the ORRE lab to design and construct a scale-model tidal turbine for testing and public demonstration.
According to Aubain and Parsons, “Tidal turbines can generate energy from strong tidal currents along a full gradient from sea floor to sea surface. This tank is supposed to portray real-world applications, so seeing the current and resulting power gradient with respect to depth will be analyzed. The lab will provide tours and demonstrations to the educational community, with the tidal turbine providing a participatory visual experience. The team aims to create a lasting initiative that will benefit efforts in renewable-energy education and research.”
Aubain, a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands who is currently an ELEVATE Fellow with the UMass Energy Transition Institute, is a Ph.D. student working under MIE Professor Erin Baker. In addition to her STREAM research, she is doing a techno-economic analysis of tidal energy being applied to the U.S. Virgin Islands, to replace the use of diesel power as an energy source. It is a project that is closely related to her continuing work on the experimental design and construction of a reference tidal turbine to be tested in the ORRE Lab. She received her bachelor of science degree in physics from the University of the Virgin Islands.