MIT grant

Laboratory Manager Dana Parsons of the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering (MIE) Department and MIE Ph.D. candidate Jonisha Aubain

Virgin Islander and Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Department Ph.D. candidate Jonisha Aubain — along with laboratory manager Dana Parsons — have received a grant from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s “Solutions Through Research, Education and Art in Massachusetts” program to support a project to design and construct a “Reference Tidal Turbine for Research and Outreach.”

The MIT STREAM program aims to cultivate partnerships and encourage innovative initiatives that help bridge art, education, engineering and science with one-year grants of up to $10,000.