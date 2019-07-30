Volunteer National Guard members were enlisted by the V.I. Education Department to help complete critical summer maintenance projects at four schools in the St. Thomas-St. John District in July.
Approximately 40 National Guard members completed plumbing, electrical and carpentry work at Charlotte Amalie High School, replacing walls that were previously removed to facilitate asbestos abatement. At Yvonne Milliner Bowsky Elementary School, they constructed walls for an employee restroom and completed plumbing work at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School and Ulla F. Muller Elementary School.
