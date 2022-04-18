To meet the U.S. Virgin Islands’ growing need for a marine workforce and enable young Virgin Islanders to fill these positions and build professional careers, the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association has announced new and continuing marine workforce development programs, free to selected participants.
“The U.S. Virgin Islands has a booming yachting industry with marine tourism at a historical peak. Captains are needed, and the best place to start in becoming a captain is on the water. Making captain’s training available locally has been at the forefront of VIPCA’s mission since the association’s inception. Recognizing this, VIPCA was nominated by the governor to represent the marine industry on the Virgin Islands Workforce Development board while appointing VIPCA as an ‘eligible training provider,’” said VIPCA’s Executive Director Oriel Blake in a statement.
Junior Sailing Camp
The first ever Junior Sailing Camp will be held at the St. Thomas Yacht Club near Red Hook from July 5 through 15. Teenagers ages 13 through 17 will participate in the 10-day camp to learn to sail IC24s and Hobie Cats. Instruction on land and sea includes understanding the parts of a boat, navigation skills, reading weather and conditions, safety basics and sailing. The camp is sponsored by the V.I. financial services and venture capital firm RapierMed. For more information and to enroll, visit vipca.org/junior-sailing-summer-camp/.
VIPCA Marine Apprenticeship
Since 2017, VIPCA has graduated 40 students from its Marine Apprenticeship program, with more than half of the graduates successfully entering the workforce locally in marine industry careers. The five-week Marine Apprenticeship will be held May 27 through June 24 for those ages 18 through 29. On Aug. 1 through 5, intensive captains and Standards of Training and Certification of Watch-keeping training will be provided.The apprenticeship schedule includes swimming, sailing, SCUBA diving, power-boating instruction, first aid and CPR certification, boating safety certification, charter vessel maintenance, charter business operations and technical skills and proficiency in diesel engines, outboards, electrical systems and plumbing. Also included is a half-day with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Detachment onboard a response vessel. The apprenticeship is sponsored by the Island Foundation and fiscally managed by the Marine Rebuild Fund within the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands. For more information and to apply, visit vipca.org/youth-training/.
Marine Apprenticeship Work Placement Program
Sponsored by the Labor Department, VIPCA now offers a new paid 12-month Marine Apprenticeship Work Placement Program. This is a mentorship and scholarship program that supports the apprentices in careers as paid crew, including obtaining their U.S. Coast Guard captain’s license. Enrollment is open on a rolling basis and includes the training of VIPCA’s Marine Apprenticeship program. Cruz Bay Watersports and the Lovango Resort + Beach Club are currently employing graduates of VIPCA’s Marine Apprenticeship as marine apprentices and are actively recruiting for the program.
“We are fortunate to have a program like this in the territory,” says Matt Snider, project manager at Lovango Resort + Beach Club, located in Pillsbury Sound two miles north of St. John. “There are a multitude of ways the apprentices that work with us are exposed to the marine industry. Primarily, their job is to crew our ferries bringing guests to and back from Lovango. Apprentices are also exposed to valuable marine industry skills seeing the operation of our mooring field and in boat maintenance and repair,” Snider said.
For more information and to apply, visit vipca.org/youth-training/.