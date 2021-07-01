The V.I. Water and Power Authority couldn’t stop the Virgin Islands Male Empowerment Network initiative, hosted by Aim High and Society 340 at Heading East this Sunday.
St. John native Sherman Browne, a personal growth expert and founder of Aim High, spoke words of empowerment and encouragement to young men at the well-attended event.
“This event was the beginning of a movement,” said Society 340’s Dior Parsons. “We are committed to continuing to empower, influence, and impact our VI men. So we just want to take this time to say thank you and get ready.”
Event sponsors included Heading East Bar & Grill, Pine Peace Mini Mart, Alliance Point Charters, Blu Investments LLC, Savanah Loftus, Aqua Blu Car Rental, Mr. Pipers Jeeps, Jackson LLC Event Rentals, Mid Way Plaza, E&C Heavy Transport, Poizon & Icon Sounds.