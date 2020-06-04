The handful of residents who showed up at Maho Bay the morning of May 24 was nowhere near the hundreds that usually turn out for the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park annual Beach to Beach Power Swim, but the group’s fundraising efforts surpassed the organization’s goal.
“My goal was to raise $10,000, and even that felt like shooting for the moon,” said Friends Development Director Tonia Lovejoy. “We had 100 people registered and we have raised $11,000 so far. We just had an anonymous donor agree to match the next $2,000 that we raise.”