ST. THOMAS --- The Tutu Park Mall Voting Center has closed temporarily due to an outbreak of COVID-19, Supervisor of Elections Caroline F. Fawkes announced Tuesday.
However, the Charlotte Amalie High School Gymnasium Voting Center is unaffected and continues to operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Elections news release.
A decision on the reopening of the Tutu Park Mall Voting Center will be announced Friday after poll workers have been retested and the facility has been completely sanitized, the news release said.
The Elections System said it continues to follow COVID-19 protocols established by the Health Department and it has consulted with the commissioner of Health for guidance regarding COVID.
Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election began July 18 and concludes
Monday. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on St. Thomas and St.
Croix. On St. John, the hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Early Voting locations are:
St. Croix: Elections Office, Sunny Isle Shopping Center Unit 26
St Croix: St. Joseph Church Hospitality Lounge
St. Thomas-St. John: Charlotte Amalie High School Gymnasium
St. Thomas-St. John: Tutu Park Mall (former Scotia Bank location)
St. Thomas-St. John: Julius Sprauve Elementary School (St. John)
Residents can contact Elections' offices at 340-773-1021 on St. Croix or 340-774-3107 on St. Thomas.