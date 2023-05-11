The V.I. Waste Management Authority will resume used oil collection at the Susannaberg transfer station Monday, and residents who come to dispose of their oil will notice a new, beautified facility and more hands-on personal service.
The oil collection facility was built by locally owned and operated Cutting Edge Construction and painted with hibiscus flowers and other greenery by WMA Special Assistant to the Executive Director Alice Krall.
“Cutting Edge Construction went above and beyond,” said Krall. “We want to make this oil collection facility an example for the rest of the territory, and we want oil disposal to be a pleasant experience.”
Residents may dispose of one gallon of used motor or cooking oil per person per day; businesses should continue to use their permitted waste hauler. The facility includes separate Igloo containers for motor oil and cooking oil, and WMA staff will be on hand to assist residents with proper disposal. Residents may take their containers for reuse after disposing of their oil.
“It’s a transfer station, but it doesn’t have to look like a dump,” said WMA Transfer Station Manager Shena George-Esannason. “We’re taking pride in the community in the hopes the public will take notice and take pride in their community as well.”
Residents may dispose of used oil at the Susannaberg transfer station on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.