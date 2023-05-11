Waste Management oil collection

Waste Management Authority’s Alice Krall paints a cooking oil collection container with the assistance of Shena George-Esannason.

 Photo by ANDREA MILAM

The V.I. Waste Management Authority will resume used oil collection at the Susannaberg transfer station Monday, and residents who come to dispose of their oil will notice a new, beautified facility and more hands-on personal service.

The oil collection facility was built by locally owned and operated Cutting Edge Construction and painted with hibiscus flowers and other greenery by WMA Special Assistant to the Executive Director Alice Krall.