The Agricultural Market in Bordeaux, St. Thomas, is held the second and last Sunday of every month. A variety of fresh produce, herbs and vegetarian dishes are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arts and crafts will be provided for the kids. For more information, call Brother Imani of We Grow Foods at 340-473-8251.
We Grow Food offers locally grown produce at the Bordeaux Farmer's Market
- Daily News file photo
