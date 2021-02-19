Part one
As we near the last week Black History Month, let’s focus on why it is so important that it warrants a month of observance.
I suggest that we start with the assumption that the world as we know it is not a random entity but instead is of the Divine — what we commonly and carefully describe as the Ultimate Metaphysical Reality: God.
We then do well to celebrate what lies back beyond Genesis, that source of defining “rules” ad infinitum out into the stratosphere and deep within us now and beyond levels yet to be discovered.
The same originating Divine has, along the way, given us so-called “humanity”: capable of purposeful speech, writing, reading, and other forms of communication as well as calculation and imagination, which in some contexts might be thought of as music.
At the same time, Black History Month celebrates the ever more obvious fact that humanity is not defined by nationality, race, color, size, or any other of the human externalities. In this regard, we easily “remember” Israel’s little champion, David, later a great (not just mighty) king of Israel, who in his storied youth vanquished the giant Goliath, champion of the anthropologically more advanced Philistines.
We also remember the startlingly accomplished heroes and heroines, crafts people and genuine scholars of Black civilizations all up and down Africa — from the lower Nile region in the North to the African Cape in the South far back in centuries when most organized communities of Europe were, at best, still in their infancy.
Then there is another realm, at least as important as the foregoing, in which the example set by communities of Black women and men in the United States surely warrants adulation and emulation. My focus is on values and on matters of the spirit or the heart, in particular, the faith in God strong enough to enable our enslaved forebears to endure through the Middle Passage, and then through the travails of life in unrelenting bondage in the Americas.
As students of the history of the Black Church in the Americas will attest, the depredations of life enslaved were consciously overridden by the church’s greater assurances that by God’s grace (God’s unearned favor), all things work together for good. The church further taught that we are all more than the conquered and the conqueror and that our side of the covenantal “bargain” requires of us that we love one another.
That articulation is clearest in the instruction from the Apostle Paul, expressed for us in Koiné Greek. He said that our love — “agapé — must be like that of the Christ Jesus: universal and unconditional.
— The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., J.D., LL.D., D. Min., K.St.J, is Washington National Cathedral Priest Scholar and Chaplain, and he previously served as priest in charge at three churches in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.