St. Croix
Community paint
A St. Croix Educational Complex Community Paint event by Clean Sweep Frederiksted will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to add some artful flair to the school through the Public Arts in Public Schools initiative.
Paws & Pints
Join the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center at The Landing Beach Bar at Cane Bay Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. for Paws & Pints. Have a beer, buy a cute t-shirt, win a raffle prize and perhaps adopt a puppy. Your own well-mannered and leashed pets are welcome, too. The Landing will donate $1 for every Leatherback beer sold during the event.
Art exhibition
The opening of New Blood: The Final Chapter art exhibition curated by Lucien Downes will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts, with live music by Eddie Russell from 3 to 5 p.m.
Live in concert
Kenya Eugene: Live in Concert will be held at 54B Company Street, Christiansted on Saturday. Kenya Eugene is a Caribbean singer/songwriter from St. Croix. She has been in the industry for about 11 years and is the younger sister of Dezarie, international roots reggae artist. Admission is $10. Doors open at 9 p.m.
Model auditions
Anathausvi is holding auditions for models, singers and dancers for their second annual Mom and Me Fashion Show at Jeanno’s Bar in La Reine by Pueblo Sunday at 3 p.m. For more information, call 340-422-0124.
Trash can paint
Clean Sweep Frederiksted, in partnership with the St. Croix Educational Complex Science Department, presents a Public Art in Public Schools Trash Can Paint, a STEM based after school art project, Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Complex East Wing, second floor. To sign up, email Linda James at linda.james@vide.vi.
Art careers
A free Zoom “Art Career Pathways: Photography” session for children in kindergarten through 12th grade will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. In this session, students will find out about photography and owning a small business. Nicole Canegata will share her art story and take questions from the students. At the end of the Zoom meeting, she will give the students an art challenge. The students will have a week to work on their artwork. The winner will receive $150 gift certificate for The Frame Up or Office Max. In addition, the winner will get to shadow Canegata during one of her photo shoots. Book a reservation at cmcarts.org.
St. Thomas
Pandemic art
A Pandemic Painting Studio Art Exhibit will be shown at the Virgin Islands Council on the Arts in the Francois Building in downtown Charlotte Amalie tonight from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring students of Professor Susan Edwards, including Mikhala James, Yari Munoz, Ashley Smith, Anne Nayer, Caryl Johnson, Lisa Etre, Susan Baker and Sheila Welsh.
After work social
E’s Teahouse and Things will host an after-hours cocktail event tonight from 4:30 to 8 p.m. with music, food, drinks and guest speaker Dr. Celia Nurse. Free entry with business card presented at the door.
Hula hoops
Hula Hoop classes are held every Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Nicci’s Boutique in Yacht Haven Grande. Hoops are provided. Class is $10.
Mangrove cleanup
The fifth annual Great Mangrove Cleanup will be held Saturday at Vessup Bay at 9 a.m. High school students can earn community service hours. Register at www.viepscor.org.