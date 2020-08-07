Today
Daniel Deane live
Daniel Deane will perform at the Palms at Pelican Cove tonight at 7. COVID guidelines will be enforced.
Saturday
Sea turtle tagging
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources and VI-EPSCoR will co-host an online Science Saturday event featuring sea turtle tagging Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. Watch the premiere of a new video of researchers capturing, measuring and tagging sea turtles before releasing them back into wild and participate in a live discussion with UVI sea turtle experts.
Wukkin with Kay
Work your waistline to the beat of a soca dance workout with Wukkin with Kay x St. Thomas on Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tickets $15 on eventbrite.com and include admission and refreshments.
Cymatic sound bath
Saje Sanctuary will host a cymatic sound bath Saturday at 6 p.m. Cymatics is a sound therapy that is not only applied through audio waves, but also by instruments that send sound waves directly into the body. Relax, drift and nourish all elements of your body in a dreamlike state while listening to the somatic beats of your orchestrated life soundtrack. Bring everything you’ll need to be comfortable for two hours including a yoga mat, pillow, blanket, socks, water and eye mask. The session is $20. Call 340-775-7253 for reservations.
R&B Connection live
R&B Connection will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday during dinner, with the Phoenix Fire Collective performing at 8:15 p.m. at the Palms at Pelican Cove in Christiansted. Attendance is limited to 50 people. Reservations are required. Call 340-718-8920 for more information.
Yoga classes
Yoga classes with Kristine Dare are offered Saturday and Wednesday at The Fred from 9 to 10 a.m. for $20 a session.
Sunday
Shark Week
The Fred celebrates Discovery Channel’s Shark Week with a full week of videos about this denizen of the deep. On Sunday, enjoy “Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off” at 8 p.m. and “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble On The Reef” at 9 p.m. On Monday, watch “Abandoned Waters” at 8 p.m. and “ShaqAttack” at 9 p.m. On Tuesday, they will show “Extinct Or Alive: Land Of The Lost Sharks” at 8 p.m. and “Will Smith: Off The Deep End” at 9 p.m. Wednesday brings “Monsters Under The Bridge” at 8 p.m. and Adam Devine’s “Secret Shark Lair” at 9 p.m. “Air Jaws” will be shown at 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by and “Sharkadelic Summer” at 9 p.m.
Tuesday
Discover SCUBA
Learn about SCUBA diving in the pool at The Fred in Frederiksted at a free Discover SCUBA session with Jeff Zaring of Cane Bay Dive Shop on Tuesday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Call 340-777-3733 for details.