AARP in The Virgin Islands, alongside their 2021 AARP Community Challenge Grant Grantee, V.I. Trail Alliance and Partners, announced the opening of the Windsor Farm Trails Network, a project to reopen and improve the walking and biking trails at Windsor Farm on St. Croix.
Both organizations, in conjunction with the V.I. National Park Service and stakeholders, including the V.I. Agriculture Department and My Brothers Workshop, held a soft opening of the trails and improved areas. The V.I. Agriculture Department granted use of the lands to make the project possible.
Funds from a 2021 AARP Community Challenge Grant were used to reopen existing trails. Past hurricanes closed part of the route and signage was lost. The National Park Service has been working with V.I. Trail Alliance since 2017 to expand the trail network and link it with the National Park Service Well Tower Site. The combined efforts and funding of the organizations and the federal agency allowed for the reopening of closed trails.
Also, they also created approximately three miles of new biking and walking paths under the natural tree canopy. My Brothers Workshop was contracted to develop historical, directional and tree species information signage with downloadable maps and build picnic tables and benches that were installed throughout the trails.
“AARP is ecstatic to see the reopening and improvement of the Windsor Farm Trail Network with the funding provided by the AARP 2021 Community Challenge Grant,” said Troy de Chabert-Schuster, AARP-V.I. state director. “It is by way of this AARP grant program and in collaboration with organizations and government agencies aligned with our work that we will continue moving forward to make the Virgin Islands livable communities for all its residents.”
For more information about the Windsor Farm Trails Network, visit vitrails.org.