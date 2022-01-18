Winners of the British Virgin Islands’ “A Day with the Governor” climate change competition have been announced. Alexa Hodge and Hanan Bazaz of Elmore Stoutt High School, Ashleigh Hearne of Cedar International School’ and Sarah Ramdatt from St. George’s Secondary School have been selected as the winning entries.
The climate change competition was launched October 2021 and invited students in the British Virgin Islands ages 12 through 17 to submit a 90-second video on climate change on the following topics: “Why is Tackling Climate Change Important for the V.I.,” “What Can I Do to Stop Climate Change,” and “What are the Solutions to Climate Change.”
Thirty-one entries were received and the winners were selected based on their video’s creativity as well as their understanding of climate change, its causes, potential impacts and suggestions on how the BVI can play its part.
The students will be to spend a day with Gov. John Rankin and Vincent Wheatley, minister of Natural Resources and Labor, visiting local green initiatives. This will include the solar hub at Leonora Delville Primary School and a mangrove project at H. Lavity Stoutt Community College. There will also be an opportunity for the winners to share their views and suggestions on how the BVI can build its green credentials in the future.
Gov. Rankin said that he was pleased to launch the competition to hear from the next generation.
“I am delighted by the number and quality of video entries we received,” he said. “They demonstrated the passion of young people across the globe, including in the BVI, for tackling climate change. For the Virgin Islands, climate change impacts could range from longer, harsher hurricane seasons, a rise in sea levels to, in the longer term, risks to our food and water security. It’s important that we all play our part to secure our survival and ensure a brighter future for our children.”
Wheatley congratulated the winners and everyone who participated.
“The BVI has made important steps in tackling climate change and introducing green initiatives, but there is always more to do. I am pleased to support this initiative from the governor and to work together and spend the day with the students.”