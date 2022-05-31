There’s a lot going on at the Women’s Center of St. Croix. Their new radio program starts this week, and the week after, their 38th annual Women Race returns as an in-person event.
“Starting Wednesday, the Women’s Coalition will be airing ’EEEEzing into Change’ for the first time at 2 p.m. on Isle 95 Radio. The EEEEs stand for Engage, Educate, Experience and Empower,” said child counselor Liz Stewart. “We’ll be talking to various members of the staff, answering questions about what they do and how they can help people, so the first one is going to be all about Women’s Coalition of St. Croix.”
Jonathan Cohen owner of JKC Communications and Isle 95, wanted to create a community show and approached the Women’s Coalition.
“We were excited because for the last couple of years, we’ve been talking about wanting to do a show, but we really didn’t have the money, so when Jonathan called and said he wanted to have a conversation and do it as a team effort, I was ecstatic. It’s something that we really wanted,” said Executive Director Clema Lewis. “He needs to be bigged up for being a business who stepped up to say ‘let me do my part working alongside with the nonprofits.’ He’s funding it; he’s making sure this show happens every month. He’s excited about it and is also thinking about expanding it to other nonprofits, but I think he’s starting with us to see how it works out, so we’re all excited about this collaborative effort.”
The show will be broadcast the first Wednesday of every month.
According to Lewis, the program will try to clarify for the community what the Women’s Coalition services are and what they do in the community. There will be different topics each month, depending on what is celebrated in that month, and they will invite community guests to join them.
“We’re hoping to make it very conversational and informative for the community,” said Stewart.
The community will be able to ask questions, and if they run out of time, they will be livestreaming the show, so people can send questions in on the chat, send questions on Facebook or email them.
“We don’t want it to just be about the coalition, talking about what we do and what we provide,” said Lewis. “We want people to also reach out to us and say what they need, what their concerns are and what they might have to contribute. I think we’ll be able to reach more people, and hopefully people will feel more comfortable asking those questions and come in to receive the help that they need, because that’s what it’s really about.”
38th annual Women Race
The Women’s Coalition of St. Croix’s 38th annual Women Race will be held Sunday, June 12 in Frederiksted. Because of COVID restrictions, the race was held virtually for 2020 and 2021. This year, the race will be hybrid, with the in-person race starting at 5 p.m., in the cooler part of the day.
“Since we’ve been doing the race virtually for the last couple of years, we’ve had the opportunity to get to support and meet women from all over the world,” said Lewis. “That’s why we decided to keep it hybrid, because we want those who have come in in the last two years to stay with us. If you live here, you can do it virtually, too. If you want to do it from your home, just run your two miles and post it on the site. You can do it pushing your baby, dancing, skipping, whatever you need to do.”
The Women Race is for women and girls only, but the men and boys in their lives are encouraged to come out and support them, cheer them on and pass water to them. Team racing is also encouraged. They are hoping for 300 runners to participate.
“The Women Race, to me, is one of the coalition’s best, most exciting events, because it’s really about the community and the community does come out,” said Lewis. “It’s about cheering on survivors and those that are still victims, giving them the opportunity to run and heal that camaraderie of being out there with hundreds of women. It’s so exciting, knowing they are all out there supporting you. You can come in a wheelchair, you can use your cane. This isn’t about the fastest runner. It’s about the person that comes out there to show support and does it because they need to do it.”
Virtual participants have June 10 and 11 to complete a two-mile run on their own, outdoors or inside on a treadmill, and post it by Saturday at 11:55 p.m.
Participants can come at 3 p.m. on race day to register, register Saturday, June 4 and Saturday, June 11 at the Women’s Coalition or register online. Registration is $20 and free for girls 13 and under. Visit wcstx.org for more information. Follow WCSC on Facebook and Twitter @wcstx, on Instagram@wcstxvi and on youtube.com/wcstx.