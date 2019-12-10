The Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands is planning a “Workshop in Transition” to train those working with students with disabilities to help them successfully transition from high school and beyond.
Whether they’re transitioning to independent living, college, training or employment, there are several ways to plan for successful post-secondary outcomes. New approaches and seamless services for students who are exiting out of secondary school will be the workshop’s focus.
