Virgin Islander Hafeezah Muhammad became the 2022 U.S. SheEO Venture award recipient for the U.S. on Monday. Three women were named SheEO for the year — one each in the U.S., Canada and U.K. — after a lengthy examination process reviewing thousands of applicants.
Muhammad graduated from Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas in 2000. She was an executive for Verizon for 13 years before becoming vice president of sales and customer experience for one of the largest mental health companies in the U.S., Thriveworks, which provides counselling and psychiatry services. It was there that she found her passion for the mental health and wellbeing for children.
In October 2020, during the pandemic, Muhammad was struggling find adequate care for her son because mental health care in a digital capacity, especially for children, wasn’t readily available. She opened Youme Healthcare in April, offering online mental health services and psychiatry for children. She now has 25 direct employees and 20 sole practitioners have contracted with the group. In less than a year, they have seen more than 150 clients and conducted more than 1,200 virtual sessions.
“This is the best feeling ever. I can’t even believe it, thinking about where I started on my little island. It’s such a huge organization and I’m so proud,” Muhammad said. “I can’t wait to inspire kids back home to know that no matter where they are, they can become something big. I just proved it. I’m just so happy and it’s not even about my win. It’s about all the kids that will benefit and the people we can inspire to never give up.”
SheEO, an organization that supports women in business worldwide, chose Muhammad and her Youme Healthcare company to receive a $100,000 zero-interest loan to further the business. The money comes from a group of women investing in other woman-owned businesses. As the loan is paid back, the money is paid forward to new ventures. Muhammad will also receive coaching with world-class SheEO Development Guides and have access to a global community of women and non-binary business people for support as customers, advisers and connectors.
“My plans are to work on expansion so we can reach more children and families in need,” said Muhammad. “Right now, I’m only in Maryland, but I’m going to start my initial planning on how we can enter the Virgin Islands. I want that to be my next location. I’ve also had a few people who have been helping me from day one, two Virgin Islanders who donated time and have been helping me with their expertise, and I would love to give them some payment because I wouldn’t have gotten to this point without them.”