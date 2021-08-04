Island musicians Bo and Lauren Magnie are well-known on the restaurant and weddings circuit, Lauren’s smooth, sweet voice accompanied by her guitar and her husband’s multi-instrumental talents.
They’ve long hosted open mic nights, from Pickles to Miss Lucy’s in Coral Bay. Anyone who’s attended one of these events has surely taken note of the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, Elena, who’s gone from toddling at her parents’ feet as a young child to performing and helping with open mic hosting duties.
Elena sings, plays the piano, writes her own songs, and she recently used her talents to help battle climate change.
The young musician hosted an online concert last month to raise funds for Denver-based nonprofit Green Team Academy’s efforts to plant trees in the Philippines. She raised close to $1,000 by the time the fundraiser ended.
“I feel like the earth is really suffering under the pressure of humans, and if anyone is going to fix it, it’s going to be us,” said Elena.
Music was a natural tool for Elena to use in order to raise awareness about the issue of climate change. Not only are her parents working musicians, but her maternal grandmother and paternal grandfather are also musicians.
She wrote her first song around the age of 2 called “The Rock and Roll and the Magical.” Elena said she enjoys singing as much as she likes playing the piano.
“Music has always been a part of my life as far as I can remember,” said Elena. “It’s useful to be able to sing and play the piano, so when mommy isn’t around I can still accompany myself instead of having to sing a cappella. Sometimes I just think of a melody, then I go to the piano and try to work it out on the keys, and then I make up the words. Sometimes it happens effortlessly and takes two minutes, sometimes it takes two days.”
Elena performs both cover songs and her originals during open mic nights. She wrote a song for playwright Andrea Green’s “The Rainbow Sea,” a summer program at the St. John School of the Arts, and Sing St. John Executive Director Kristen Carmichael-Bowers crafted a summer camp around Elena’s original song, “Kids Can Make a Difference.”
Elena said she wants to pursue a career in music when she grows up, likely staying on the island where she was born and raised, though she said touring would be fun as well. Carmichael-Bowers said feels confident that Elena will achieve her goals.
“Elena is a firecracker,” said the Sing St. John executive director. “When she sings, she sings with her whole soul. She is talented and a mission-driven person at the age of 11. She’s thoughtful and generous, and she cares deeply about other human beings and the earth that sustains us. She’s going to move mountains in her lifetime, I just know it.”
Playwright Green’s thoughts on Elena were similarly effusive.
“She is so deep, thoughtful, insightful, and kind, and it’s all expressed in her music,” said Green. “Her lyrics invite people into her reflections on life and illuminate the positive ways we can move forward and make a difference. She is leading the way into the future with her light and love.”
Elena’s mom fondly recalled the way she helped a younger performer during a recent open mic night.
“She let go of her role as a performer and was more in a nurturing, helpful position,” said Lauren. “It was really sweet.”
Next up for Elena is an audition for America’s Got Talent. She and her younger brother, Otis, plan to submit a video of them performing in hopes of getting on the show, helping the young musician earn recognition and possibly further her music career.
“It feels great to see her have the opportunity to express who she is and what’s important to her, and to feel really proud,” said Lauren. “She’s never said no to a microphone.”
Though she’s only 11 years old, many members of her island community are sure she has a bright future in music.
“Elena is one of those students who exudes all exceptional qualities, whether intellectual, social, or musical,” said St. John School of the Arts Executive Director Kim Wild. “She is a leader and a helper. For someone so young, I have the utmost confidence in her future. I can’t wait to see where her next 10 years take her.”