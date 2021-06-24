Twenty two-year-old Kayden Corbett Richards has always been drawn to nature. Animal Planet shows and nature documentaries were his television viewing of choice, and his grandfather, Alva Richards, taught the young boy about agriculture and living off the land. Richards began to express his interest in nature through photography after purchasing his own camera with money earned at his job at the Animal Care Center of St. John.
“From there, I knew what my main subject matter would be,” said Richards. “It’s been an up and down self-awakening journey.”
Richards, who attended the St. John Christian Academy and Gifft Hill School and spent part of his early years living in Georgia, learned about the art of photography at Gwinnett Technical College, which he attended for three years. Now he works at Reef 2 Peak, a watersports rental and excursion company at Maho Bay, spending his free time building his photography portfolio.
Richards’ interest in nature is evident in his photos, which feature the birds, frogs, deer, and donkeys that call St. John home. Landscape images artfully capture the beauty of Richards’ island home, and he is starting to explore the world of underwater photography. Although nature is the photographer’s preferred subject, he’s also documented birthday parties, baby showers, and family portraits. Richards has been tapped by the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park as the non-profit’s resident photographer.
“Kayden will shoot a variety of events this season, from Learn to Swim to our annual gala,” said Friends Acting Director Tonia Lovejoy. “However, and perhaps more importantly, he will use his unique perspective and focus his lens on V.I. National Park to tell us a story. Kayden has proven he has an appreciation for the still beauty found in nature through his recent works. We cannot wait to see what Kayden shows us this coming year.”
Richards has also photographed several events for Society 340, including the Class of 2021 motorcade and celebration, and the Mothers’ Mental Maintenance Brunch. Society 340 founder Dior Parsons spoke highly of the young photographer’s talent.
“Kayden is one of the most talented photographers in the V.I., yet so humble,” said Parsons. “I don’t think he truly knows just how great he is. He has been a huge influence to Society 340. He always shows up and shows out. We are honored to be a part of his journey, and so excited to see him continue to flourish as a young local entrepreneur.”
Richards said his ultimate dream would be to work as a traveling nature photographer.
“It’s calming for me,” he said of his time behind the lens. “Traveling all over is the main thing I want to do.”
He recalled a moment when he and his brother went for a hike in Los Angeles in search of a coyote to photograph.
“I was surprised we found one,” said Richards. “That was a pretty cool experience.”
On his home island of St. John, Richards trains his lens on landscapes and sunsets, using a neutral density filter to smooth the waves, giving the effect of motion in the clouds.
“I’m learning as I go at this point,” Richards said. “I want people to know that we’re not above nature. We are a part of it, and we should appreciate it while it’s here.”
Richards has dubbed his business Tsunami’s Photography, an homage to a nickname he earned at school for his wave-like hairstyle. To see Richards’ photos or to order prints and other products, visit www.tsunamisshop.com or follow the photographer on Facebook.