Marco Emile, back row from left, Alessandro Gever, Jermaine Jones, Ger’Lanni Straun, front row from left, Lois Williams, Krish Pahilwani, Leah Williams, Ajay Mirpuri and Jahan Atmaramani display their trophies from the St. Thomas/St. John Youth Scholastic Chess Tournament.
The third St. Thomas/St. John Youth Scholastic Chess Tournament for the 2019-2020 school year was conducted at Lockhart Elementary School on Saturday, involving students from all private and public schools on St. Thomas and St. John. A total of 60 students participated in this event sponsored by the Rotary Club of St. Thomas II.
St. Thomas/St. John Youth Scholastic Chess Tournament winners:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.