Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. established a new graduate chapter in the British Virgin Islands with the addition of eight new members. Members are chapter President Sasha Flax, left, Ki Melissa Amey, Melrona George, Aisha Hill, Lestene Maduro, Shanique Thompkins, Bernice Wheatley and Virgin Islands State Director Etta Pickering-Mitchell.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has expanded its international outreach with the recent chartering of a graduate chapter in the British Virgin Islands.
The new chapter — Gamma Alpha Mu Zeta — was established on Sept. 28 with eight members and is the third graduate chapter in the region, according to a news release from the sorority’s Virgin Islands State Director Etta Pickering-Mitchell.
