Between devastating hurricanes and a global pandemic, it’s been a challenging five-plus years for organizers of community events.
Last July, 63-year-old Peter Alter was feeling his age and the weight of these local and global obstacles and decided it was time to sell the race he founded and grew into a formidable St. John attraction.
“After two full years with the threat of COVID-19 looming overhead — well, COVID-19 and the fact that I am not in my 40s any longer — I have decided to put the race on the chopping block,” Alter announced in a straightforward post July 9 on the 8 Tuff Miles Facebook page. “If you’re reading this, you already know that this event has been wildly popular since 1997. No argument there, from anyone.”
Alter founded the race in 1997 mere months after he ran the Cruz Bay to Coral Bay route on his own as part of his efforts to quit smoking.
On Feb. 22, 1997, 21 participants ran the eight-mile stretch of Centerline connecting the island’s two main towns. They were met by three people cheering them on at the finish line in the Coral Bay ball field. In the years since that first race, 8 Tuff grew to become an attraction in its own right, with statesiders planning their vacations around participation in the race, and people from neighboring islands making a day out of it by spending time in St. John restaurants, stores, and on beaches after completing the morning event.
In 2020, just weeks before the world came to a screeching halt, 8 Tuff’s 1,200 bibs sold out for the first time since 2017.
Alter stuck to tradition and ran the course with “a handful” of others in 2021, and again 2022. This year, he’s making it slightly more official by having the road closed in partnership with the V.I. Police Department, but, Alter cautions: “It’s not a race.”
There will be no registration, no timers, and perhaps most importantly, no water stations at Saturday’s event, but Centerline will be closed for runners’ safety from the time the race begins at 7:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. There’s a slight change in the starting line, which will be at Mongoose Junction instead of at the National Park visitors center, as has been the custom in years past.
“We very much want people to carry their own water,” said Alter. “It’s very important. It’s 80 degrees at least and it’s eight miles. It’s important to stay hydrated.”
Described this year as a “free fun run,” 8 Tuff’s finish line has also slightly changed. Participants will conclude their 8-mile trek at the parking lot behind the Coral Bay fire station. There will be no after-party or awards ceremony, and participants are expected to clear the area around the fire station by 11 a.m.
Alter said he has heard from statesiders who are coming to the island to participate, and he expects around 1,000 runners at the event.
Varlack Ventures will run a special ferry leaving Red Hook at 6:15 a.m. to allow St. Thomas residents to join the race in time.
The St. John Cancer Fund will provide a sag wagon to transport runners’ backpacks and other small items to Coral Bay in exchange for a donation to the nonprofit organization. Cancer Fund volunteers will also be on hand at the finish line supplying bottles of water, again in exchange for a donation, and Island Green Living Association will be onsite to collect the plastic bottles for recycling.
Alter recommends runners carry cash for Cancer Fund donations, and for a taxi ride back to Cruz Bay. St. John Rescue volunteers will be stationed along the course to provide medical assistance to anyone who may need it.
The 8 Tuff founder’s reasoning behind the informal format this year is tied to his attempted sale of the race, he explained.
“I had the attention of a few different parties and they had my ear as well, but by the end of September we couldn’t agree on the sale and then you’ve only got five months to put it together,” said Alter, who added that race preparations typically begin in May. “I just didn’t have the time, so I decided to have a free run to keep the event alive and give everybody the chance to get out there and run or walk, the chance to enjoy the course again.”
Alter said he was uncertain whether he would begin planning for the 2024 8 Tuff Miles this May.
“I have a feeling there will be more interest and prospective buyers this winter,” he said. “Anyone who’s going to purchase the race is going to have to begin planning it soon.”
To contact Alter regarding the sale of 8 Tuff Miles, email peterjalter@gmail.com.