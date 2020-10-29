ST. THOMAS — Residents will soon be able to access the Watchtower magazine with a few keystrokes on the Jehovah’s Witnesses website.
That’s because the a special edition of the magazine entitled “What is God’s Kingdom” will be distributed in both print and electronic format as part of a global campaign that kicks off Sunday and throughout the month of November.
“The answer to that question has captivated the attention of people from many different faiths for centuries,” and Jehovah’s Witnesses will distribute the magazine to the general public, business owners, local and national government officials as well as court officials, according to Javier De La Rosa, a local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The printed editions will be mailed out, he said.
“Due to COVID-19 we’re respecting both members and the households by mailing the printed edition and not going door to door,” De La Rosa said. “We will make efforts to reach out to business and government officials so that it can be mailed to them.”
An electronic copy in over 300 languages will be available on the website at jw.org under the link Library/Magazines.
“Many people pray for God’s kingdom to come, but they often wonder what that kingdom is, when it will come and what it will do. This magazine explains how the answers to these questions can readily be found in the Bible,” De La Rosa said. “We are confident that the Bible’s promises about God’s Kingdom will bring readers comfort and hope for a world free of pain and suffering.”
The November issue, which is already available online, will “generously quote from the Bible,” according to a released statement.
There are over 8.6 million Jehovah’s Witnesses, including 1.3 million in the United States, who actively promote Bible education worldwide. The official website has information available in over 1,200 languages.