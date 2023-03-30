Jehovah’s Witnesses are inviting local residents to attend a series of free programs this month.
In the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest, surveys indicate that confidence in the future is at an all-time low in many countries and lands, including the U.S. Virgin Islands.
According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”
The fist global program, titled “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!”, will be held on Saturday and Sunday at local Kingdom Halls.
The 30 minute presentation will be available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole, and can also be attended via videoconference.
“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence.”
The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attendees for the observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held on Tuesday evening.
Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available on jw.org, under the “Attend a Meeting” section on the homepage.