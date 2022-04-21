As public school students returned to full days in the classroom earlier this year following nearly two years of virtual instruction, one change in particular stood out for Julius E. Sprauve School Acting Assistant Principal Jeune Provost.
“They’re hungry all the time,” she said with a laugh. “It’s hilarious. At 10 in the morning they’re like, ‘When is lunch?’ And I’m like, ‘You guys just had breakfast!’ They’re so used to grazing all day. That’s been a little bit of a challenge, just getting used to the structured environment of being in school again.”
On a more serious note, Provost acknowledged that students in the Virgin Islands and around the world experienced learning loss due to months, or even years, of virtual instruction. This loss of knowledge or skills, or reversal of academic progress, is rooted in the difficulty of making meaningful connections and observations through a computer screen.
“A big part of teaching is that interpersonal relationship you gain with students through learning their body language,” said Provost. “I have a student who will start to play with his pen when he doesn’t know what he’s doing, but these clues aren’t there on the computer screen and if you haven’t taught a particular child before, you don’t know their social cues. I have a little one I work with who writes tiny notes in her margins: ‘I need help.’ If you aren’t walking around the classroom, you’ve missed that.”
The pandemic is just the latest in a series of traumas faced by children in the Virgin Islands. The devastating 2017 hurricanes left many residents with severely damaged or completely destroyed homes and inflicted enduring PTSD.
“There has been so much trauma,” said Provost. “You have to be flexible, period, to even be in this profession because we’re dealing with human beings and they’re not the same every day. The challenges may not just be academic; they may be social-emotional. I’ve tried to make a shift toward a focus on social-emotional learning and the growth of our students. The elements of being okay with self and learning how to express your emotions and peer mediate are definitely necessary.”
In addition to tackling the Herculean challenges of learning loss and trauma, Provost is pursuing a doctorate degree in curriculum, assessment, and instruction at Walden University. She also serves as the director of curriculum and instruction at St. John School of the Arts, where she teaches Caribbean movement classes for children and adults, and Provost is a wife and a mother to a 10-year-old daughter.
Her drive has not gone unnoticed. In 2015, when she was working as a third grade teacher at Sprauve School, Provost was recognized as the territory’s teacher of the year.
Provost earned her bachelor’s degree at Clark Atlanta University and a master’s degree from Mercer University. A native of St. Thomas, her teaching career began in 1998 at the now-closed Guy Benjamin School in Coral Bay.
Provost is married to her high school sweetheart, Eric Provost, who she met during her time as a student at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School.
Throughout her more than two decades as an educator, Provost has taught first, second, and third grade, and she’s worked in professional development for teachers across the St. Thomas-St. John district. As she climbs the administrative ladder, Provost strives to maintain ties with the students who initially inspired her to become a teacher.
“Working closely with the students is where my passion lies — seeing them evolve and grow and blossom,” she said. “My first ever second grade class at Guy Benjamin has now graduated from high school, and I still get messages from them. You feel like you’ve made a difference. Students I taught in second and third grade who are now in high school can still sing the verb song, a song I made up to help them learn what a verb is. That’s why I stay.”
Not only is Provost committed to the field of education, but she’s also committed to the Virgin Islands.
“I’m a product of the Virgin Islands community,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the teachers who supported me as a child, I wouldn’t be as successful as I am today. I feel a sense of obligation to the future of the island.”