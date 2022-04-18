Dear Editor,
Imagine waking up at 4 a.m. to a loud noise and somebody shouting into a microphone — (pardon me for not recognizing that in your vocabulary this is called music with song). It is Easter Sunday and you expect the start of the day to be nice and sunny and very peaceful. Wrong. Somebody decided to wake up the whole neighborhood — from around Nisky Center and Crown Bay all the way to town.
Unfortunately, we do recognize you — you are the same person who traverse our roadways day and night and have no compassion for anybody. Your “noise” is the same every time we hear you — you have very little selection to listen to. The same noise goes on every day and sometimes even at your workplace.
Get your head examined so you can get to know nice soothing music and pleasant songs. At the same time get your ears examined so you can understand you already must be very deaf. Also get your calendar straighten out — you must have mistaken J’ouvert morning with Easter Sunday.
Thank you to the lady I called at 4 a.m. at 911 as well as the Police who showed up right away to stop your ignorance.
— Annelise Pedersen, St. Thomas