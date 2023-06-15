Joyce Loretta Blanchard Leader
It is with immense sadness that the family announces that Joyce Loretta Blanchard Leader, known as “Ma Joyce”, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, while at home in Charlotte, N.C. She was 82 years old.
Joyce was the oldest child of the late Henry Clarence Blanchard and Frances Agatha Tota (nee Leader) of St. Kitts, West Indies.
As a young woman in St. Kitts, Joyce worked as a seamstress and hairdresser. She moved to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands in the early 1970s. She worked at a fabric store as well as Harvey laundry. Later, she worked at both Frenchman’s Reef Beach Resort and Yacht Haven Hotel.
Joyce was an integral part of the annual Carnival celebration. She made costumes and uniforms for the majorettes from her home in Pearson Gardens housing community. She moved to Parkchester in the Bronx, New York in 1986. She worked as a home health attendant. After retiring, she moved to Peekskill, N.Y., briefly before relocating to Charlotte, N.C., in 2007.
She leaves to mourn her children, Kenville (Barbara), Denise (Delbert), Gregory (d.), Lester (Arlene), Wendy and Luna (Adrian; siblings, Ena (d.), Charlie (Rosetta), David (d.) (Edythe), Carl (Leona), Brenda (Levi), Bridgette, Jerris and Paulette; grandchildren, Delano (d.), Delberth Jr., Dian (d.) (Jeliah), DeShaun, Denaesha, Christopher, Chrystal (Tarik), Chori (Nathan), Najee, Nia and Janel and great grandchildren, Demel, Ja’Dyn, Noah, Jonah, Amani, Mikaela and Cristal.
A memorial service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at James Funeral Home of Huntersville, N.C. Visitation with family members will precede the service at 10 a.m. Online condolences and tributes can be made at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com