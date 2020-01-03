FORT WORTH, Texas — A judge ruled Thursday that a 11-month-old baby can be taken off life support at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth against the family’s wishes.
The family of Tinslee Lewis, who was born in February with severe medical problems, will appeal the decision, the family’s lawyer, Joe Nixon, said. They are filing an emergency motion to stay which, if granted, will prevent the hospital from removing life-sustaining care while the appeal is ongoing.
The hospital also agreed to keep Tinslee on life support for seven days following the judge’s decision, regardless of whether or not the stay is granted.
“We’re pretty sad,” Tye Brown, Tinslee’s cousin, said. “We’re not angry with the judge or anything, but you know, it’s a very sad feeling.”
Brown said Trinity Lewis, Tinslee’s mother, was devastated by the news.
“She’s very upset, it’s her baby, this is her life,” she said.
Texas Right to Life shared a statement from Tinslee’s mother, Trinity Lewis, in a press release.
“I am heartbroken over today’s decision because the judge basically said Tinslee’s life is NOT worth living,” Lewis said. “I feel frustrated because anyone in that courtroom would want more time just like I do if Tinslee were their baby. I hope that we can keep fighting through an appeal to protect Tinslee. She deserves the right to live. Please keep praying for Tinslee and thank you for supporting us during this difficult time.”
Texas Fourth District Court of Appeals Chief Justice Sandee B. Marion made the decision Thursday after listening to arguments at a hearing on Dec. 12. Lawyers for the hospital argued Tinslee will never get better and keeping her on life support is causing her needless suffering.
