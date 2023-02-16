By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
The annual Agrifest Agriculture and Food Fair is known for its abundance of locally grown fruits and vegetables, livestock, arts and crafts, local cuisine and entertainment. This year, the fair will also see the launch of the new ice creams by Juju & Cece’s Lemonades & Treats.
Juju & Cece’s was created in 2020 by Ramone Reid-Ventura, owner of Cultured Naturals Body Care in Christiansted. She and her two daughters, Juliett and Gracie, who were 3 and 2 years of old, respectively, at the time, took the fun family activity of making lemonade and made a business out of it. The idea for the business came from Gracie while picking fruit to make their own fruit juices. Juju & Cece’s is a legitimate, licensed business, with drinks sold in food stores and other locations.
The ice creams are an expansion for Juju & Cece’s, inspired by the needs of the two young sisters, who are both allergic to dairy and nuts.
“Ice cream is almost synonymous with happy childhood, and it was just difficult to tell a kid no to ice cream, so I started to try to do my own thing at home to make sure they don’t feel left out,” said Reid-Ventura.
The ice cream they came up with is vegan, oat-based, dairy-free, nut-free and low in sugar and sodium. It will be launched for the first time at the Ag Fair.
They will also offer some other healthy options such as banana fritters, lentil balls, spinach pates and bean and cauliflower pates, as well as an ABC Root Reboot shot of apple, beet root and carrot juice.
“The business has pretty much grown from its infantile stage to something now based on the demand. This kiddie brand is now a teenager,” she said, adding that all the money from the business goes into the girls’ college fund.
Attendees will find Juju & Cece’s at the Agricultural Fair at booth 24 this weekend. The fair will open Saturday through Monday, at the Rudolph Shulterbrandt Agricultural Complex in Estate Lower Love, St. Croix, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with opening ceremonies scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday. This year’s theme is “Agriculture: Growing Today for Tomorrow...You, Me, All Ah We… in 2023.”
Entertainment will include quadrille dancing by the Heritage Dancers and performances by the Ay Ay Cultural Dancers, We Deh Yah Cultural Dancers, Guardians of Culture Moko Jumbies, and Ay Ay Masqueraders. Other entertainment will include the VING Marching Band, Stanley and the 10 Sleepless Knights, Rising Stars Steel Orchestra, Hartatak Band International, Kurt Schindler, City of Refuge Worship Center, Eliminators, Renaissance Band, VIO International Band, Gyasi Clarke, Act Out Ensemble, Reggae Artists Expo, Unit Band and the 2023 Road March Champion I-Land Boyz Steel Pan Extravaganza.
Agrifest 2023 will also feature Farmer of the Year award presentations, prize-winning animals, games and competitions.
The entrance fee is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. For more information, visit www.viagrifest.org.