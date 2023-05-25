Schools on St. Thomas will look a little different next year, according to an Education Department press release.
St. Thomas-St. John District Insular Superintendent Stefan Jurgen announced changes for the district that will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.
On St. Thomas, the Raphael O. Wheatley Skill Center will relocate to the newly renovated campus of what was once the Gladys A. Abraham Elementary School, and the K-3 Lockhart Primary School will merge with the Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School, redesignated as the Lockhart K-8 School, according to the press release. The uniforms will remain the same.
The sixth-grade classes for Joseph A. Sibilly and Ulla F. Muller elementary schools will move to the new Lockhart K-8 school and Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School. All elementary schools except for the K-4 Jane E. Tuitt Elementary will teach students in kindergarten through the fifth grade.
The district will also add two prekindergarten programs at Ulla F. Muller Elementary School and the other at Joseph A. Gomez Elementary School.