Contracts for cronies?
The Department of Public Works is advertising a “Business Opportunity!” All you have to do to get it is give them a plan for “design, fabrication and delivery of a ferry boat.” The DPW press release was posted on February 27 and said the deadline for submissions is March 14. But hold on: Isn’t two weeks an extremely short period of time for anyone to prepare such a complicated plan for producing a new STT ferry? Unless, of course, DPW already knows who will get the contract. Just saying ...
Beam us up, Elon
So did you see the alien invasion Monday night just north of St. Thomas? That huge, dazzling shaft of light shining down from above was exactly what sci-fi movies and TV series have prepared us to expect when starships from outer space arrive, right? And then, were you a little bit disappointed to find out it was just a cluster of launches by Space X, which is Elon Musk’s aerospace company. You know him, he’s the richest guy in the world, he owns Tesla and recently bought Twitter. Maybe he was shining a light on the Virgin Islands to see if we have anything he’d like to buy. Hey, Elon: How about WAPA? It has 50,000 customers who pay electric rates that are sky high. Just saying...
Rumblings
Wouldn’t you think the Virgin Islands is a better, more logical location for a “Rum Festival” than Bonaire? And yet that little Dutch island will be raking in big tourist bucks for a whole week with fun events revolving around the enjoyment of rum. Is Bonaire noted as a major rum producer? No! Is St. Croix world-famous for its rum industry? Yes! Looks like Bonaire has served our Tourism Department something to mull – preferably with a Crucian flavor. Just saying ...
Still waiting
“Transparency” has been the Bryan Administration’s catchphrase for five years, and Government House even created a government information website: transparency.vi.gov. Go ahead, try it. Ooops, the only information on it is two sentences: “The Transparency site is temporarily down for maintenance. Check back later.” That’s been the message since February 2, which is a long time – 30 days, to be exact – to have to keep checking back. Just saying ...