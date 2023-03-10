Get outta here
Here’s one for the “Only in the Virgin Islands” book: Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory has complained to the governor — in writing! — that the V.I. Delegate to Congress is being allowed to speak at public events where other V.I. officials — namely Frett-Gregory — are on the program. As a senator and former senate president, it comes across as pretty petty politics, even if Frett-Gregory perceives Plaskett as a potential candidate for governor in 2026. Just saying...
Do Not Enter
The offices of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs on St. Thomas have been closed since February 16 “until further notice.” But what if you need to make a payment? Well, you’ve got only four hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F, and you’ve got to hike up to the third floor of the Property & Procurement Building to find the cashier. For any of the agency’s services, you must use the DLCA website. Just pray you’ve got a good computer and steady internet. If you’re really desperate and need to do business with DLCA in person, you’d better book a trip to St. Croix or St. John, where the offices are open. Could the Virgin Islands be any less business-friendly than this? Just saying...
Smoke screen
It’s high time to get rolling on production and sale of medical marijuana, which currently is moving at the pace of a stoned snail. The V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board hasn’t met since Sept. 7, 2022 — at the height of the election campaign season. Apparently, the board can’t even muster a quorum, especially since Agriculture Commissioner and No. 1 cannabis champion Positive Nelson may be moving on to something else, as yet undisclosed. So was all the excitement surrounding the cannabis legislation merely a pre-election ploy? Just saying...