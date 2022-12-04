Who made the Bryan trip cut? So who all was with our governor on his big trip to Washington D.C.? His PR machine cranked out news that he and his travel cohort, which was given only the lump ID of “senior advisors,” were going to a meet up at the White House (but not withThe Big Guy as it turned out). So who all got to go? And who had to stay home?
Roach makes hotel gains: Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach headed to the Big Easy to confab with all the other lieutenant governors and get them pumped up about their next year’s meeting to be held right here in America’s Paradise. Many people visit New Orleans and return home with hangover headaches, but our guy goes there and comes back with heads to fill hotel beds. Here’s betting the lieutenant governors and their entourages will not be staying at the Havensight Mall Hotel, which still exists only as a bad idea in the GERS leaders’ minds.
Is Plaskett relocating? In an announcement congratulating N.Y. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on his ascension to Democratic Party Leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett referred to him as “my fellow New Yorker.” Did Plaskett move away from the territory without telling us?
WAPA mushrooms: So WAPA is ballyhooing its switch from propane to diesel to prevent a total blackout, but then it’s press release mentioned, almost like an after-thought, that the move may result in a “reduction in reliability.” Uh, oh. So the real message is: “Run, don’t walk, to the nearest place you can get a generator because otherwise you’ll be living in the dark like mushrooms.”