By ALEXANDRA BHOLA
Daily News Staff
Feeling frustrated over what appears to be a lack of cultural appreciation in the territory, Nikki Isaac decided to do something about it.
Isaac is organizing the first ever Kallaloo Festival on Sunday.
“I feel like we are losing our culture,” she told The Daily News about her motivation for starting the event.
Isaac said she realized that other than the territory’s annual carnivals, there are not many opportunities to celebrate Virgin Islands’ culture, so she took action.
As a chef herself, her focus turned to local cuisine, and she decided that she wanted to bring the community together to honor and appreciate kallaloo.
“The festival allows visitors to experience our culture and reminds Virgin Islanders that our culture is valuable,” Isaac said.
Residents will have a chance to sample several variations of the kallaloo, a soup dish whose principal ingredient is greens, usually spinach.
This Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m., the Fort Christian parking is expected to packed with kallaloo lovers for the inaugural Kallaloo Festival, hosted by Kyza A. Callwood.
Currently, there are 22 vendors and while the spotlight will be on kallaloo, other local delicacies such as pates and tarts, will be available for purchase.
Isaac noted that although prices will be determined by vendors, the event will be affordable for those interested in attending.
Entries for the Kallaloo Festival will be judged by local chefs, who will remain anonymous to preserve the integrity of the contest, based on presentation, flavor, color, texture, and originality, according to Isaac.
Attendees will be entertained all afternoon with a performance by Tre Otto and other activities like face painting and steel pan music among others. Admission is free for children under 5; $5 for those over 5, and $10 for adults.
Isaac encouraged the community to attend the inaugural kallaloo festival.
“Let’s come together and bring back our culture,” she said.